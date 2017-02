ANKARA Turkey has requested an additional 3 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Russia's Gazprom through the Blue Stream pipeline, Turkish officials said on Monday.

Officials said Gazprom was sympathetic to the request if technical conditions allowed.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that Russia was willing to increase gas supplies to Turkey this winter if Ankara requests. Turkey buys 30 billion cubic metres a year of natural gas from Russia through two routes.

