Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) is seen with his counterparts Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan (2nd L), and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (L) during the 23rd World Energy Conress in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit on Dec. 5 and 6, prime ministry sources said.

Russia and Turkey, a NATO member, are backing opposing sides in the Syrian conflict. In recent months they have been normalising ties that broke down a year ago when Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the border with Syria.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)