ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's Vladimir Putin are expected to meet before and during the G20 Summit in September, presidential sources in Ankara said on Wednesday.

The two leaders agreed in a telephone call on Wednesday to resume cooperation, including in the fight against terrorism, and voiced readiness for a face-to-face meeting, after months of bitterness in ties, the sources said.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)