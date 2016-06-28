ANKARA Turkey's efforts to restore ties with Israel and Russia are separate issues and not the result of a change in policy, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after Ankara announced steps to improve its diplomatic standing.

Ibrahim Kalin also told a news briefing that Turkey's policies on Ukraine, Syria and Crimea will not change and it will continue to discuss its disagreements with Moscow.

Ankara announced the restoration of diplomatic ties with Israel on Monday after a six-year rupture and expressed regret to Russia over the downing of a warplane, seeking to mend strained alliances and ease a sense of isolation on the world stage.

