Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ANKARA Turkey's efforts to restore ties with Israel and Russia are separate issues and not the result of a change in policy, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after Ankara announced steps to improve its diplomatic standing.
Ibrahim Kalin also told a news briefing that Turkey's policies on Ukraine, Syria and Crimea will not change and it will continue to discuss its disagreements with Moscow.
Ankara announced the restoration of diplomatic ties with Israel on Monday after a six-year rupture and expressed regret to Russia over the downing of a warplane, seeking to mend strained alliances and ease a sense of isolation on the world stage.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.