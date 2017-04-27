Soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
ISTANBUL A Russian navy ship is sinking after it collided with a Togo-flagged vessel off the Turkish coast on Thursday, shipping agent GAC said.
It said the Russian ship "Liman" and the other vessel, which it identified as Youzarsif H, collided in fog and low visibility.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan)
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
LONDON British mid-caps were poised for their worst one-day drop in nearly a year on Thursday as a sharp slowdown in British retail sales last month offered the latest sign of darkening clouds over companies exposed to the domestic economy.