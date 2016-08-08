DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish F-16 warplanes have launched air strikes on Kurdish militant targets in southeastern Turkey, killing 13 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters, military officials said on Monday.

The warplanes struck the targets the countryside of Siirt province on Sunday afternoon after a tip-off and search operations backed by drones were continuing in the area, the officials said.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)