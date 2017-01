U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

ANKARA Turkey's ruling AK Party on Friday ordered a internal purge of members with links to Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based cleric whom the government holds responsible for last month's failed coup.

An internal AKP memorandum seen by Reuters called for a rapid purge of those with links to the "Gulenist terror group" and those who supported the July 15 putsch attempt.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)