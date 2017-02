ISTANBUL Turkish authorities have detained a total of 35,022 people in relation to last month's abortive coup attempt, a senior Turkish official said on Thursday.

Just over half of those detained, or 17,740 people, have since been formally arrested, the official said. A further 11,597 people have been released while 5,685 remain in custody, the official said.

