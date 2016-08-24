Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
ISTANBUL Three Turkish soldiers were wounded on Wednesday in an armed attack on their military vehicle near the southern resort city of Antalya, Dogan news agency said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack that occurred in the Beldibi region west of Antalya, Dogan said. Beldibi, situated along the Mediterranean coast, is a key tourist area full of dozens of hotels and resorts.
Kurdish militants frequently target security forces in Turkey. On Wednesday, Turkey launched air strikes against Islamic State across the border in Syria in a bid to cleanse the militant group from its borders.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.