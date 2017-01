ANKARA Turkish fighter jets shot down a military helicopter over the capital Ankara that was being used by plotters attempting a coup, broadcaster NTV said on Saturday.

Separately, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said 17 police were killed at special forces headquarters in Ankara. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm that report.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Gulsen Solaker; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Catherine Evans)