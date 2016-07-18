LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she expected to speak to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shortly, after last week's failed military coup in which more than 200 people were killed.

"Britain stands firmly in support of Turkey's democratically elected government and institutions. We call for the full observance of Turkey's constitutional order and stress the importance of the rule of law prevailing," May told parliament.

"Everything must be done to avoid further violence, to protect lives and to restore calm ... the foreign secretary has spoken to the Turkish foreign minister and I expect to speak to President Erdogan shortly."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)