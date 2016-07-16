LONDON British Airways said it had cancelled all flights to and from Turkey that were due to fly on Saturday, and at least one flight departing from Istanbul on Sunday, following an attempted coup in the country.

BA said in a statement it would also keep flights to Turkey under review.

"In the light of events in Turkey we have cancelled all flights to and from Turkey on Saturday 16 July 2016, and BA675 departing from Istanbul on Sunday 17 July," it said.

"The safety and security of our customers and crew are always our top priority and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so."

