ISTANBUL Turkey will announce a new decree that will see further dismissals in the foreign and interior ministries, as well as the coastguard and military after last month's failed coup, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

At a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting, Kurtulmus also said military hospitals would be brought under the control of the health ministry.

