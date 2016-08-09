Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
ISTANBUL Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Tuesday a total of more than 26,000 people have been detained in connection with last month's failed coup attempt.
He was speaking in an interview with state-run Anadolu Agency, broadcast live on Turkish television channels.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."