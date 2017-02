SARAJEVO Turkey's military attache in Bosnia is not missing, a press officer at the embassy said on Thursday after a senior Turkish official told Reuters the attache had disappeared after being called back to Ankara as part of probes into a failed coup.

"Turkey's military attache in Bosnia was not called to Ankara, he is doing his business as usual," the press officer said, adding that there was only one Turkish military attache in Bosnia.

