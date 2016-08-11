Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference with the Adviser to Pakistan's Prime Minister on National Security and Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

ANKARA A deadline for Turkish diplomats recalled to Ankara as part of investigations into a failed military coup expired on Thursday and legal action will be taken again those who fail to return, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

In an interview with private broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu said two Turkish civil servants in Bangladesh had fled to New York, while two military attaches in Greece had fled to Italy.

Cavusoglu also said that problems caused by the July 15 coup attempt at the Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey, used by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, had been resolved. Turkey would from now on actively join coalition operations with warplanes, he said.

