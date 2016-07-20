WASHINGTON Dutch and German foreign ministers on Wednesday expressed concern about the scale of the crackdown by Turkish authorities in the aftermath of the failed coup attempt and called on Turkey to respect the rule of law.

"We have serious concerns about the situation in Turkey," Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders told a news conference in Washington. "We want to send a strong signal on the need to ... respect the rule of law."

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said his government was "looking with concern" at reports of thousands of people arrested in Turkey and some prevented from leaving the country.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Andrea Shalal.)