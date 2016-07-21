U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday events in Turkey since the coup attempt may impact economic sentiment in the euro zone.
"It is very difficult to see how these geopolitical events will affect the (euro zone) economy," he told a news conference, referring to Britain's Brexit vote as well.
"It's very likely they will affect confidence."
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has imposed the first nationwide state of emergency since the 1980s and is cracking down on thousands of people in the judiciary, education, military and civil service after last weekend's failed coup.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina changed its immigration law to make it easier to deport foreigners who commit crimes and to prohibit individuals with criminal records from entering the country, according to a post in the government's official bulletin on Monday.
PARIS French presidential frontunner Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were being questioned by investigators on Monday following press allegations that she was paid for fake jobs, a source close to the probe told Reuters.