Turkey says half of appeals to ECHR over post-coup purge have been dismissed

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's justice ministry said on Friday that the European Court of Human Rights had rejected half of the nearly 25,000 appeals submitted by Turkish citizens affected by the purge following last year's failed coup.

There was no immediate comment from the European court.

More than 50,000 people have been detained and 150,000 have been suspended in a crackdown following the failed military coup against President Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey blames a U.S.-based Muslim cleric and his network of followers for the failed coup.

In a statement, the ministry cited an ECHR ruling which rejected an appeal by a Turkish civil servant who was dismissed after the coup, saying he should have taken his case to a Turkish commission set up to adjudicate on appeals.

The ECHR had rejected 12,600 cases out of a total of 24,600 cases submitted to it.