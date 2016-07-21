U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
ANKARA President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday a cut in Turkey's foreign currency credit rating by Standard & Poor's after a failed military coup had been a political decision and showed the rating agency had "sided with the coup, not with democracy".
Erdogan told Reuters in an interview in his palace in Ankara that if fellow rating agency Moody's followed suit, it would not be an objective decision. He said there was no liquidity problem in Turkey's strong financial sector.
(Reporting by Samia Nakhoul, Nick Tattersall and Orhan Coskun and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
ZAGAN, Poland The United States deployed thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry to Poland, the Baltic states and southeastern Europe on Monday in its biggest buildup since the Cold War, condemned by Russia as part of an aggressive strategy on its frontiers.
MEXICO CITY Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday dialogue with officials from the Trump administration is continuing and further bilateral meetings could take place in the coming days.