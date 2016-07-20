ISTANBUL Around 6,500 employees of Turkey's education ministry have been suspended, a Turkish official said on Wednesday, as a probe launched after a failed coup into the military, civil service and schools gathers pace.

The latest suspensions came a day after the same ministry suspended 15,200 personnel and also revoked the licences of 21,000 teachers working in private institutions across Turkey.

So far about 60,000 soldiers, police, judges, civil servants and teachers have been suspended, detained or are under investigation following the military coup attempt last weekend.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)