ISTANBUL Turkey's High Education Board has suspended four university rectors, private broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday, part of a widening crackdown on suspected supporters of last weekend's failed military coup.

No further details were immediately available. The move came shortly after a government official announced a temporary ban on academics travelling abroad due to the risk that supporters of the abortive coup may try to flee the country.

On Tuesday the High Education Board ordered the resignation of 1,577 deans at both state and private universities in Turkey. Deans are in charge of faculties while rectors run the universities.

(Reporting by Istanbul bureau; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by David Dolan)