ISTANBUL Turkey does not plan to extend emergency rule beyond a period of three months following a failed coup, but will do so if necessary, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday.

"Our goal is that it shouldn't be extended, but if the need arises it may of course be extended," he said in an interview with the ATV television station.

