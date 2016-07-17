Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said there could be no delay in using capital punishment after a failed coup attempt, adding the government would discuss it with opposition parties.
Speaking to a crowd of supporters who called for the death penalty outside of his home in Istanbul, Erdogan said: "We cannot ignore this demand." Turkey abolished capital punishment in 2004 to meet European Union accession criteria and has not executed anyone since 1984.
Erdogan also called on his supporters to continue protesting the coup attempt in the streets and public squares until Friday, saying the threat against him was not completely eliminated.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
MOSCOW "Nit-picking" by the European Union is hampering completion of a deal between Russia and Hungary to expand the Paks nuclear power plant on the Danube river, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS European Union envoys agreed on Wednesday to extend emergency border controls inside the bloc's free-travel zone for another three months to mid-May, as immigration and security continued to dominate the political agenda.