ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wants the armed forces and the national intelligence agency (MIT) to be brought under the control of the presidency, a Turkish official said on Thursday.

That change would require a constitutional change and the opposition needs to agree, Erdogan was cited as saying by television news channels.

The comments came after a meeting of Turkey's Supreme Military Council (YAS) that was expected to agree a sweeping overhaul of the armed forces following a failed military coup on July 15-16. Turkish authorities were expected to announce details of the changes later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Gareth Jones)