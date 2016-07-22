ISTANBUL President Tayyip Erdogan, addressing Turkey's parliament one week after a failed military coup, said on Friday that authorities would maintain fiscal discipline and he also urged investors to keep investing in the country.

Erdogan, who narrowly evaded capture and possibly death during last Friday's coup attempt by a faction within the military, thanked all political parties in parliament for backing his decision to declare a three-month state of emergency to enable authorities to track down supporters of the coup.

"Some thought the economy would collapse if a state of emergency was declared ... I call on investors to continue investing (in Turkey) as the public will move forward with major projects," he said, to loud applause from lawmakers.

