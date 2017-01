ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he would stay with his "people" and not go anywhere, hours after a section of the military attempted to overthrow him.

Erdogan said millions were in the streets protesting the coup attempt, which he described as the work of followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

