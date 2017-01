European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference at the Delegation of the European Union to China in Beijing, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

ULAANBAATAR European Council President Donald Tusk said after a coup attempt in Turkey that tensions there cannot be resolved by guns.

Tusk, speaking in Mongolia during a regional summit on Saturday, also said the consequences of the coup attempt would be crucial for the whole region and for EU-Turkey relations.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)