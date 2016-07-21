U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
ISTANBUL European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn on Thursday urged Turkey to respect the rule of law, rights and freedoms after declaring a state of emergency following a failed military coup.
The EU is "concerned" about developments after Turkey imposed emergency rule earlier in the day and measures taken so far in the fields of education, judiciary and media are "unacceptable", Mogherini and Hahn said in a statement.
Tens of thousands of public-sector workers have been sacked, suspended or detained as the government seeks to purge its bureaucracy of suspects behind the attempted intervention on July 15. Officials blame a religious movement for the plot.
Any temporary suspension of the European Convention of Human Rights must follow the rules of derogation, they said without elaborating, after a Turkish deputy prime minister said Turkey would do so during emergency rule.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
MEXICO CITY Israel should apologise for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's praise for U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, Mexico's foreign minister said on Monday, calling it an "aggression" against the country.
ZAGAN, Poland The United States deployed thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry to Poland, the Baltic states and southeastern Europe on Monday in its biggest buildup since the Cold War, condemned by Russia as part of an aggressive strategy on its frontiers.