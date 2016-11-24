May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Thursday warned Europe that without Ankara's help it could be "flooded" by waves of migrants and said cutting off talks with the bloc would be far more damaging to Europe than Turkey.
"We are one of the factors protecting Europe. If refugees go through, they will flood into Europe and take it over, and Turkey prevents this," Yildirim said in comments broadcast live on television.
"I accept that cutting off ties with Europe would harm Turkey, but it would damage Europe 5-to-6 times more."
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.