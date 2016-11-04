BRUSSELS The European Union's foreign policy chief discussed with her Turkish counterpart the arrest of Kurdish opposition lawmakers on Friday, after expressing deep concern over the detentions.

Federica Mogherini tweeted that she had spoken with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and minister for EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik by telephone late on Friday.

Earlier in the day she said she was "extremely worried" by the arrests and had called a meeting of EU national envoys in Ankara.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Foo Yun Chee)