BRUSSELS EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday she was in contact with the European Union's delegation in Ankara and called for calm in Turkey.

"In constant contact with EU delegation in Ankara and Brussels from Mongolia," Mogherini tweeted from the venue of an EU-Asia summit. "Call for restraint and respect for democratic institutions."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)