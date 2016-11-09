ANKARA Turkey on Wednesday dismissed the European Union's latest report on its long-running membership bid as "far from constructive" and lacking objectivity in parts, after the bloc voiced concern about its crackdown on opponents since a failed July coup.

Turkey's EU Affairs Minister, Omer Celik, told a news conference after the report was released that it had been written in a way that did not serve EU-Turkish interests, and accused the bloc of lacking the vision of its founders.

In its most hard-hitting annual report, the European Union said Turkey had rolled back the independence of the judiciary, freedom of expression and other fundamental democratic standards since the coup attempt.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)