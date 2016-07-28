People shout slogans and wave Turkish national flags as they have gathered in solidarity night after night since the July 15 coup attempt in central Ankara, Turkey, July 27, 2016. The banner on the right reads ''Chief (Erdogan) I came to die''. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkey has dismissed 88 employees of the foreign ministry, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, the latest in a series of purges of suspected supporters of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric accused of organising a failed military coup.

Gulen denies any involvement in the coup, in which at least 246 people, excluding the plotters, were killed.

Turkish authorities have dismissed, suspended or placed under investigation tens of thousands of people in state institutions including government ministries, the armed forces and the police over suspected links to Gulen and his movement.

Cavusoglu was speaking to broadcaster NTV.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by David Dolan)