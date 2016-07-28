People react near a military vehicle during an attempted coup in Ankara, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

ISTANBUL Two senior Turkish generals resigned from the armed forces on Thursday, broadcaster CNN Turk reported, a day after the military dishonourably discharged nearly 1,700 personnel for their role in a failed coup this month.

The two generals are Kamil Basoglu and Ihsan Uyar, both high-ranking members of the land forces, CNN Turk said. It was not immediately clear why they had resigned.

Wednesday's military cull included 149 generals and admirals, which would represent roughly 40 percent of all Turkish generals and admirals, military data show.

