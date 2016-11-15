Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives to address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

ANKARA Turkey is "fed up" with the condescending attitude of the European Union in the country's accession talks with the bloc, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference with his German counterpart, Cavusoglu said there were legal cases against 4,500 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Germany but only three of them had been sent back to Turkey.

He also said it was up to the Turkish people to decide on the question of reinstating the death penalty, a move which would likely bring an end to the country's accession process.

