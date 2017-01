BERLIN Germany is going through a bumpy patch in its relations with Turkey but past experience has shown this can be overcome, Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said on Monday.

"We have had phases in the past that were bumpy and other phases when things went extraordinarily well. Now we have a bit of a bumpy phase," Schaefer told a regular government news conference.

"But I think the relations between Germany and Turkey are so close and so deep ... that I am quite confident we will manage again to overcome this not so easy phase of bilateral relations with Turkey," he added.

