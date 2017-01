One of the eight Turkish soldiers, who fled to Greece in a helicopter and requested political asylum after a failed military coup against the government, is seen in a police car with his face covered, after his interview for asylum request at the Asylum Service in Athens, Greece, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis/File Photo

Two of the eight Turkish soldiers, who fled to Greece in a helicopter and requested political asylum after a failed military coup against the government, are escorted by special police forces after the postponement of their interviews for asylum request at the Asylum Service in Athens, Greece, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis /File Photo

ATHENS A Greek court ruled against the extradition to Turkey of three Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece after an abortive coup attempt against President Tayyip Erdogan in July, their lawyer and court officials said on Monday.

Turkey said the soldiers, eight in total, were involved in a July 16 coup attempt, an allegation they have denied.

"I am very pleased with the ruling, they shouldn't have been extradited.. The court was objective," their lawyer Stavroula Tomara told Reuters.

