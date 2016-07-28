Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail looks at the remains of a Russian airliner after it crashed in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO Egypt has not received any request for political asylum from U.S.-based Turkish opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in comments carried by the state news agency MENA, late on Wednesday.

Egypt would study such a request if it was made, Ismail said.

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told broadcaster Haberturk TV on Thursday that Gulen could flee the United States to Australia, Mexico, Canada, South Africa or Egypt.

Turkey says Gulen is the mastermind behind the failed July 15-16 putsch that attempted to overthrow the government.

Gulen denies the charges.

