ISTANBUL Turkish security forces killed eight militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in eastern Turkey on Sunday, state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing the local governor.

Security forces were searching for another militant who was believed to be on the run after the operation, the governor of the eastern Kars province, Rahmi Dogan, was quoted as saying.

"Eight terrorists were killed and the security forces are searching for another terrorist who is on the run," he said.

A ceasefire between the Turkish state and the militants broke down in July 2015 and the southeast subsequently saw some of the worst violence since the PKK insurgency began in 1984.

More than 40,000 people, mostly Kurds, have been killed in the conflict. The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

