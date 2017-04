Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (3rd R) visits the site of Wednesday's suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey, February 19, 2016, as he is flanked by Interior Minister Efkan Ala (3rd L), Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz (2nd R) and Governor of Ankara Mehmet Kiliclar (R)... REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkey is to tighten security across the country, and especially the capital, following a car bombing that killed 28 people in Ankara this week, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday.

Davutoglu also said, in a briefing to reporters broadcast live on television, that the Turkish Kurdish militant group TAK had claimed the attack as a "proxy" to shield the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

He urged Turkey's NATO ally Washington to see any attack on Turkey as an attack on the United States.

