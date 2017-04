ANKARA Turkey's AK Party has presented to parliament a proposal to add 15,000 new police officers, according to information obtained from the ruling party's group in parliament.

Bolstering security has become a more important issue in Turkey after the capital, Ankara, was hit by a suicide bombing on Sunday that killed 37 people, the third such deadly blast in five months.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)