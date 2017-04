ANKARA Turkey has prevented 85 would-be "incidents" since January, 49 of which involved live bombs, government spokesman Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

Kurtulmus made the comment to reporters in the capital Ankara a day after two police officers were killed and 22 people wounded by a suicide car bomb in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, the sixth such attack on a major urban centre this year.

