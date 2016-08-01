Turkish honour guards stand at attention as Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (not pictured) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, ahead of a High Military Council meeting in Ankara July 28, 2016.... REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkey aims to prevent its armed forces from again being used to stage a coup, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday, after the government announced sweeping changes to the structure of the military over the weekend.

His comments came after Turkey dismissed nearly 1,400 more members of its armed forces and stacked the top military council with government ministers on Sunday, moves designed by President Tayyip Erdogan to put him in full control of the military after a failed July 15-16 coup.

Kurtulmus, speaking at a news conference following a cabinet meeting, also criticised Germany's decision to prevent Erdogan addressing an anti-coup rally in the city of Cologne by video link on Sunday, saying it smacked of "double standards".

