ISTANBUL Work to restructure Turkey's national intelligence agency is underway and will not take too long before it is completed, Interior Minister Efkan Ala said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Ala reiterated that there were shortcomings in intelligence over the failed coup attempt on July 15, when more than 230 people were killed and nearly 2,200 others wounded.

