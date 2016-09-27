ISTANBUL Turkish authorities have dismissed 87 members of the National Intelligence Agency (MIT), state-run Anadolu agency reported on Tuesday, on suspected links with the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen blamed by Ankara of organising a failed coup in July.

Criminal complaints have been filed against 52 of the 87 expelled from public service. A total of 141 MIT personnel had been suspended following the abortive putsch of July 15 and investigations on 100 of them have now been completed, Anadolu said.

