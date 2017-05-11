Wikipedia webpage in use on a laptop computer is seen in this photo illustration taken in Washington, January 17, 2012 REUTERS/Gary Cameron

ANKARA Turkey has warned online encyclopedia Wikipedia, blocked by Ankara two weeks ago, over what it says is content creating a perception that Turkey is supporting terrorist organisations, Turkish Transport Minister Ahmet Arslan said on Thursday.

Turkey's telecommunications watchdog said two weeks ago that access to Wikipedia had been blocked, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed a threat to national security.

Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Arslan demanded Wikipedia open a representative office in Turkey and be eligible to pay tax.

