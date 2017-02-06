Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
ANKARA Turkey detained 748 Islamic State suspects in weekend operations in 29 provinces, the interior ministry said, in its biggest round-up targeting the jihadist group in Turkey.
Turkish police seized numerous documents, digital materials, two guns, four rifles and ammunition in the operations, the statement said.
Thirty-nine people, mainly foreigners, were killed at New Year when an Islamic State militant opened fire inside the Reina night club in Istanbul.
In addition to the latest detentions, Turkey says at least 780 people, including 350 foreigners, remain in detention - some of whom have been convicted - over suspected links to Islamic State.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Daren Butler and Angus MacSwan)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.