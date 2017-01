U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attends a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday he had made clear to Turkey that it must provide genuine evidence that withstands scrutiny when requesting the extradition of U.S.- based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

"The U.S. has a formal process for dealing with extradition requests, Turkey must send evidence not allegations," Kerry told a news conference in Brussels.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)