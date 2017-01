ISTANBUL A car bomb attack by Kurdish militants in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir on Friday killed eight people and wounded more than 100, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

Yildirim told reporters that one suspected member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was also killed in the blast.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)